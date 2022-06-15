CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Want to see a fashion show from a boat? Fashion Week of Rochester (FWR) has made that a possibility with their first-in-the-area lake fashion show, Canandaigua Couture, on Thursday.

FWR is an organization that spotlights local vendors, entrepreneurs, and creators in the fashion industry, all while bringing awareness and financial support to The Center for Youth‘s homeless programs through revenue generated by their shows.

In conjunction with hotel The Lake House On Canandaigua, surf and snow lifestyle brand Neon Wave, and watersport rental and lessons shop Canandaigua Sailboard, FWR is launching a new show right on the waterfront of Canandaigua Lake.

Featuring local designers, boutiques, and businesses, revenue from this show will be used to support both the Center for Youth and Canandaigua First Responders.

Canandaigua Couture will take place Thursday, June 16 from 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Canandaigua Lake House (770 South Main Street).

Ticket pricing is as follows:

VIP DOCK SLIP ($2,500): Dock slip ticket holders will be able to enjoy the fashion show from their personal boats. will receive a picnic basket full of Finger Lakes snacks, two bottles of local wine and four exclusive souvenir beach blankets.

FIRST ROW ($100): This package includes a guaranteed front row seat, complimentary split of Ruffino Prosecco, and an exclusive beach blanket.

SECOND ROW ($75): Ticketholders receive a guaranteed second row seat, and complimentary split of Ruffino Prosecco.

GENERAL ADMISSION ($35-$50): This ticket includes one designated lawn seat.

STANDING ROOM ($20): This ticket includes entrance into the standing room lawn section.

The Center for Youth offers a variety of services for homeless and runaway young people and families in crisis. They have emergency shelters, transitional housing, counseling, and community awareness programs, among others.