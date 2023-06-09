CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Eight names are left in the vote for a new representative name and symbol for the Canandaigua City School District.

The district’s second of three surveys concluded Friday, leaving the following options in the running:

Canandaigua

Canandaigua Bears

Canandaigua Cardinals

Canandaigua Coyotes

Canandaigua Gray Wolves

Canandaigua Lake Hawks

Canandaigua Lakers

Canandaigua Waves

The third survey will begin on June 16, which the district told News 8 will continue to narrow down the options, and then the community will pick the new school symbol. The previous name and mascot for the Canandaigua City School District was the “Canandaigua Braves.”

Back in November, the New York State Education Department announced they were going to require schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The directive applies to mascots, team names, and logos.

For survey access, and more information, click the link here.