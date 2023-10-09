ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voting begins Tuesday in the Canandaigua City School District’s final survey to pick a new mascot and symbol.

The change was set in motion last November, when the New York State Education Department announced all districts with Native American mascots must replace them by the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The final survey runs October 10 through 15 and will be presented as a yes/no question: “Do you want a nickname/mascot for the Canandaigua City School District?”

Those who select “yes” we be asked to choose from the final three options on the ballot:

Bears

Cardinals

Gray Wolves

If the majority of respondents want a nickname and mascot, the one with the most votes will be brought to the school board for approval on October 30.

The district released a video detailing the process and revealing the following potential designs of the new mascot:

The video also shows potential athletic field artwork, team uniforms, and fan gear.

The district says the results of the survey will be revealed on November 3.