CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul visited Canandaigua Monday, saying many structures there remain compromised.

“You think about the scale of this event, this is something that people train for — I’m grateful to all the first responders who were there for us,” she said.

On West Gibson Street in Canandaigua, a sump pump was in almost every basement. Residents were getting damaging water out of their homes and into the streets. Major Dave Rhodes and his wife Major Pam Rhodes are with the Salvation Army. They were there giving out meals to the affected families.

“Power’s still out in the neighborhood — so anything that makes life a little simpler for folks,” said David.

“This is a big part of our mission: meeting people where they need (to be) met,” said Pam.

Until these folks can cook in their homes, they’ll be here.

Sarah Hamlin came home Sunday night to heavy rain… that downpour became a deluge. “It was up to my hips until we evacuated last night,” she said.

The rescue squad showed up in inflatable boats to ferry them all to safety.

Mark Jankowski lives just up the road from the main flooding and was spared. News 8 found him checking in on neighbors. “I just got home from work so– I’m fortunate. I really consider myself fortunate,” he said.

And despite the damage done and the work left to do, the Michalkos told News 8 they’re seeing the best this community has to offer.

“Where I didn’t know some people and all of a sudden I’m standing next to them and we’re helping somebody else,” said John Michalko.

“Everybody kind of chips in when things get tough,” said Sue Michalko.