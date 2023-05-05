CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua City School District will be launching its first survey Friday to decide on a new name and symbol to represent the district.

Back in November, the New York State Education Department announced they were going to require schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The directive applies to mascots, team names, and logos.

On Friday at 3 p.m., the Canandaigua City School District will release its first survey to staff, students, families, community members, and alumni. The district says these surveys will help guide the determination of a new school name, mascot, and symbol. They add this will be the first of a series of surveys.

Following these surveys, the district says they will be required by the Board of Education to pass a resolution committing to changing the school’s name and symbol by the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

After the resolution, the Canandaigua City School District will meet with the Stakeholder Committee to review these changes, discuss the survey results, and determine their final course of action.

Since NYSED’s announcement in November, the Canandaigua City School District says they have taken a number of steps to respond to the announcement by reaching out to the Senior Deputy Commissioner of Education.

They add they have openly provided updates during the conversations, highlighting efforts such as multiple community forums, Stakeholder committee meetings, as well as working with other superintendents of schools with logos like these throughout the state.

In April, the New York State Board of Regents approved the new rules that ban the use of Native American culture used by schools.

The survey will be available on the Canandaigua City School District’s website.