IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua moved to 4-0 on the season with a convincing 12-5 win over Irondequoit on Monday.

The Braves took care of business early, taking an 8-1 lead into halftime. Sam Bennett and Dom Comella each had three goals and one assist in the win. Six other Braves netted goals while Jack Faiola made 11 saves in the victory.

Canandaigua has a big week ahead of them, with a matchup against HF-L on Wednesday and a clash with defending sectional champ Victor on Friday.