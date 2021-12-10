Bristol Mountain ski slopes officially open back up in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Bristol Mountain opened to skiers Friday for its 57th season of operation.

Comet Express Quad Lift will operate in full capacity from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the entire weekend. Bristol’s upper and lower ‘Rocket’ trails along with the tuning center will all be fully open starting Friday.

The lack of real snow in the Finger Lakes region and prolonged warmth has made things a bit difficult to officially open the slopes this season.

Despite the wait, the local resort has now covered the mountain’s 1,200 vertical feet with snow.

“We can’t wait to have guests back at the mountain,” Bristol Mountain General Manager Dan Fuller said. “Hats off to our snowmaking team who pulled together through not ideal conditions to make this opening day possible. Our team of snowmaking professionals are among the best in the industry.”

Admission tickets and seasonal products ahead of the skiing season are available at the resorts website.