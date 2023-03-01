ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Effective Wednesday, Town of Canandaigua customers in select areas are advised to boil their water for drinking and culinary purposes after a water transmission main burst.

The following areas are affected:

Andrews Road

Arnold Drive

County Road 22

County Road 4

State Route 21 N

The Town of Canandaigua announced that on Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m., a water transmission main between Jefferson Street and Ontario Street burst. They say when water pipes lose pressure, it increases the chances that untreated water and harmful microbes that could enter the water distribution system.

The Town also says that once the repairs of the main are complete, the City and Town will conduct water sampling for two days afterwards until two consecutive samples have been deemed to be in compliance with city, state, and federal water quality standards.

A rolling boil must be maintained for a minimum of three minutes.

The notice remains in effect until further notice. Anyone with questions can contact the Town of Canandaigua at (585) 394-3300.