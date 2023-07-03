CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Even though the rainy weather will be gone from the Finger Lakes Region tomorrow, it left behind damage that could impact how you go out on Canandaigua Lake.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office extended the Boating Advisory due to there still being a large amount of debris, including large tree logs washed into the lake from heavy rain this week because even small sticks can severely damage certain kinds of boats.

Within hours of the rain going away the day before the 4th of July, Peter Bruu who owns German Brother Marina along Canandaigua Lake has already had to help multiple customers impacted by debris in the water.

“There jet skis actually sucked up a little bit of the debris and fouled the impeller which caused their jet ski to become inoperable,” Bruu stated. “So, we had to do some emergency service on them and get them back out onto the lake.”

As authorities attempt to clean up sticks and branches around the water, boaters are ordered to reduce speed and be extra cautious not to let them damage their motors or engines.

“The debris can foul the propeller, it can foul the impeller like we talked about on a personal watercraft,” Bruu continued. “Also, the water level is much higher than normal. Faster boats and bigger wakes will cause much more damage to the shoreline.”

“Definitely hard to spot but we will definitely be looking out for them,” local Creg Lamendola added. “We’ve seen Instagram videos of them down on the south end blocking in people’s boats and they’ll do some serious damage.”

The Ontario County Sheriff would not specify how long the Boating Advisory would be in effect. But with caution, locals still plan to celebrate Independence Day on the water.

“I’m always looking forward to the 4th of July,” Arnie Roberti told us while gassing up his jet ski. “Because it runs on a Tuesday, I took Monday off, so I had a beautiful four-day weekend which is kind of like a mini vacation so that’s terrific. The advisory what are you going to do, it’s for our protection. Nobody wants to suck up any debris.”

When on the lake with no advisory, the speed limit all boaters must follow is 45mph, but when an advisory is in effect on top of 4th of July traffic you should reduce that speed to 20mph.