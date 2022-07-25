CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man is dead following a crash on Lake Hill Road Sunday, state police announced Monday.

Authorities say deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Once at the location, they found an unresponsive 70-year-old man.

State police say he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Daniel Rice of Canandaigua. He was the sole occupant in the car.

According to investigators, the possibility of a medical event prior to the crash is not being ruled out at this time. An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the incident.

