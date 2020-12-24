$300 million upgrade for Canandaigua VA making big progress, despite pandemic

CANANDAIGUA (WROC) — The needs of veterans are unique due to all the different experiences they endure in service to our country. Lots of them, needing care at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Canandaigua. That’s why organizers say a $300 million project is underway to upgrade the building that’s been around since the ’30s. One of the main goals – to make care feel more comfortable, modern, and less institutionalized.

Canandaigua especially has a large population of veterans. This, one of the reasons project director David Price says patients are deserving of this upgrade. “There will be improved parking and centralization of outpatient services to help Veterans easily find the service that they are looking for. Our new Long Term Care environments will be homelike, yet functional providing private rooms and bathrooms,” said Price.

It’s a two phase project with a massive timeline – starting back in 2008. Price says when he first came to the clinic twelve years ago, he was surprised to see how old the facility was, and said it felt limiting to him. This impression was one of the driving forces for the project.

“To provide modern health care you need a modern facility,” he said. Price says getting an upgrade doesn’t change the quality of services themselves – just makes them feel more comfortable.

The first phase includes upgrading the outpatient clinic, the second, upgrading the long-term care facility with new cottages for living, and new infrastructure. Price says we can do the upgrades while maintaining the historic nature of the campus.

“Lot of infrastructure stuff, water utilities, cooling systems,” said Price.

The closest we can expect a major upgrade is 2022. That’s when Price says a new tower will be complete – something he says will be the ‘center of outpatient care.’

“The biggest thing happening right now is that building, we’re going to see that develop quickly,” he said. “The center has primary care specialty care, radiology, dental care, our Veteran Service Center, so if you’re a new patient you go to that.”

Price says the pandemic has held up construction a little bit – with supply issues, and added protocols. But not too much. Right now, he says Phase 2 is set to be complete by 2024. Phase two includes the removal of two buildings where the old outpatient clinic is. The removal won’t be complete until 2024.

Price says no patients in long-term care will be disrupted during construction – they’ll simply move into the new cottages when they’re available. Phase 1 was awarded to the Pike/PJ Dick Joint Venture. Phase 2 was awarded to the Hueber-Breuer Construction and Pike Company Joint Venture.

Other services provided include mental health services to Veterans including psychiatry, counseling, rehabilitation, and homeless services.