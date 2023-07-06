ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck on North Main Street, according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

An investigation by Canandaigua Police Department says the bicyclist was traveling east to west in the area of Howell Street when they abruptly entered a crosswalk. Police say the driver of the pickup truck was cooperative during their investigation.

The 16-year-old was taken by Canandaigua Emergency Squad to Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital due to a head injury. Police say the injury occurred because the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Officers say the operator of the pickup truck was not ticketed.