1 dead, 2 injured after 4-vehicle crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman has died and two people were injured as a result of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Canandaigua.

First responders got the call just after 3 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash at the corner of Route 333 and Airport Road.

Officials say there were four cars total involved in the crash, including a semi-truck.

Officials say a 39-year-old woman died as a result of the crash. They add that a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old were also injured, though the extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

Route 332 is currently closed as crews investigate and begin the clean up.

On scene of an accident at the corner of rt 332 and airport rd in Canandaigua. It appears a car collided with a semi truck. I just watched crews remove what appeared to be a body from the car. Rt 332 is closed to traffic as crews clean up.@News_8 pic.twitter.com/D8l70mVL2c — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) December 8, 2020

