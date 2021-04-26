Zibanejad’s hat trick carries Rangers past Sabres 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored three times for his third hat trick in 22 games and seventh of his career to help lift the New York Rangers past the Buffalo Sabres 6-3.
Kaapo Kakko added two goals and Kevin Rooney had an empty-netter for the Rangers.
New York pulled within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East Division after the Bruins lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh earlier Sunday.
Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to improve to 4-0-1 in his career against Buffalo.
Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres.