Zibanejad’s hat trick carries Rangers past Sabres 6-3

New York Rangers’ Alexis Lafrenière (13) and Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens (24) become entangled in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored three times for his third hat trick in 22 games and seventh of his career to help lift the New York Rangers past the Buffalo Sabres 6-3.

Kaapo Kakko added two goals and Kevin Rooney had an empty-netter for the Rangers.

New York pulled within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East Division after the Bruins lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh earlier Sunday.

Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to improve to 4-0-1 in his career against Buffalo.

Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres.