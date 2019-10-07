WATCH: Sabres begin 50th anniversary celebration in style

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of Saturday night’s home opener against the New Jersey Devils, the Buffalo Sabres kicked off their 50th anniversary celebration in style at KeyBank Center.

Honoring their history, the Blue & Gold set out celebratory t-shirts for fans.

This place is … Golden.



Tonight is going to be special for the #Sabres — 15 former team captains are here to help kickoff their 50th anniversary celebration. Each fans gets a commemorative t-shirt! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/vRfQkVV1P3 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 5, 2019

And, as they officially began the night’s opening ceremony, which was presented by the long-time voice of the Sabres, Rick Jeanneret, Sabretooth rappelled from the rafters — getting fans on their feet and setting the tone for the night.

Jeanneret, who has been calling games for 49 of the team’s 50 seasons, earned the loudest cheers and a standing ovation as he took the mic at center ice.

“Now you know why I love my job,” he told to the capacity crowd.

A ROARING OVATION for the voice of the #Sabres — RJ — who opens the night with “Now you know why I love my job.” @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/a3Cri8AGSr — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 5, 2019

Following his opening remarks, the Blue & Gold honored their history and introduced 50 season ticket holders along with 15 former captains.