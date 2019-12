Buffalo Sabres’ Johan Larsson, left, tries to keep the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers’ Morgan Frost during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers took advantage of some sloppy defense and a strong power play to beat the short-handed Buffalo Sabres 6-1.

The Sabres were without captain Jack Eichel, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer who was a late scratch after participating in pregame workouts with what was called an upper-body injury.