Jack Eichel traded to Vegas Golden Knights, TSN reports

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — TSN is reporting that Jack Eichel has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The former Sabres captain, who was drafted second overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, has been with the Sabres since his career began.

But Eichel and the Sabres have been at odds in recent time. Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams previously said that Eichel was unwilling to have a neck fusion surgery suggested by doctors.

In September, Adams announced that Eichel was no longer a team captain.

“From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision,” Adams said.

In 2017, Eichel signed an eight-year, $80 million extension to his contract, meaning four years are left on that deal, despite the trade.

In exchange for Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger says that pending a trade call, the Sabres will get forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, as well as a first-round pick in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2023.