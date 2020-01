Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark, of Finland, dives to block a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1.

Alexander Steen had two goals and an assist and David Perron also scored for the Blues, who won their eighth straight against the Sabres on home ice.

Jordan Binnington made 18 saves, running his record to 21-7-4.

Jack Eichel scored and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Sabres, who won their previous two games.