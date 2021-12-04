Teravainen scores twice, Hurricanes sock Sabres 6-2

Carolina Hurricanes’ Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates his goal with teammates Jalen Chatfield (64), and Sebastian Aho (20) as Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens (24) skates by during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rode an early burst of offense to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday night.

Martin Necas, Ian Cole, Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Hurricanes snapped a season-worst three-game losing streak for only their second win in the last seven games.

Henri Jokiharju scored his first goal of the season and Zemgus Girgensons also had a goal for the Sabres, and goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots before leaving midway through the third period in his Sabres debut.