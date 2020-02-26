Simmonds relishes opportunity to help Sabres’ playoff push

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Wayne Simmonds arrived in Buffalo eager for an opportunity to be back in the NHL playoff hunt and the chance to help the Sabres’ late-season push.
The 31-year-old power forward became expendable in New Jersey with the Devils failing to meet expectations by all but being mathematically eliminated from contention.
The Sabres gave up a conditional fifth-round draft pick to acquire Simmonds.
They were interested in his leadership ability and to upgrade their depth at forward.
Buffalo is 7-3-1 in its past 11 games. It opens a critical four-game road trip at Colorado on Wednesday.