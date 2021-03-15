Sabres woes continue with 6-0 rout by Capitals, 0-9-1 in last 10 games

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) stops Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin matched Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s career list with his 717th goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-0.

Ovechkin scored in the third period, helping send the Capitals to their fifth straight win with his 1,299th career point — one shy of becoming the 35th player to reach 1,300.

He scored from the slot off a pass from former Sabre Conor Sheary, who found Ovechkin cutting toward the net.

Ovechkin snapped a quick shot past Carter Hutton, who was screened.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots and improved to 4-0-1 against the Sabres.