Sabres win 3rd in a row, blank Stars 4-0 in matinee game at KeyBank Center

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) carries the puck past Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Sabres (5-0-1) got their third win in a row and their fifth on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars Monday afternoon at the KeyBank Center.

Victor Olofsson’s 2nd period goal (5th of the year) broke the 0-0 tie, and broke an NHL record (more on that below).

Sam Reinhart (3) also netted a goal in the second period to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead heading into the third.

The Sabres extended their lead in the third period with goals from Jeff Skinner (4) and Marcus Johansson (3).

Captain Jack Eichel continued his excellent play so far this season with two assists in the win.

Sabres goalie Carter Hutton posted 17 saves in the shutout victory and the Sabres improved to 4-0 when he tends the goal.

Rookie record-breaker

With his second period goal, rookie Olofsson set an NHL record in becoming the first player to score each of his first seven career goals on the power play.

Olofsson made it seven straight on a one-timer off Rasmus Dahlin’s pass from the right circle to open the scoring 6:27 into the second period against Dallas on Monday.

Nicknamed “Goal-ofsson” by Sabres fans, the 24-year-old Swede has scored five goals in Buffalo’s first six games. His streak dates to the end of last season when he scored twice in six games.

The Sabres selected Olofsson in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He spent five years playing in the Swedish Elite League before signing with the Sabres in April 2018.

Three players shared the previous record for scoring their first six career goals on the power play: Winnipeg’s Craig Norwich in 1979-90, Hartford’s Sylvain Turgeon in 1983-84 and Islanders’ Jeff Norton in 1987-88.

Next up, the Sabres will travel to Anaheim to take on the Ducks Wednesday night.