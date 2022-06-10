BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ryan Miller will become the eighth player in Sabres history to have his jersey number retired when his #30 heads to the rafters next season.

The Sabres shared the announcement in a video Friday. Miller is shown becoming emotional after watching a taped message on the scoreboard during which broadcaster Rick Jeanneret told him the news.

Miller became beloved in the region after helping lead the Sabres to the Eastern Conference finals in 2006 and 2007, and to the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2011. The Sabres haven’t been back to the playoffs since.

Miller is a natural choice to have his jersey number retired, and he’ll also enter the Sabres’ Hall of Fame. His 391 career wins are the most all-time for an American goaltender. He is the Sabres’ career leader in games played by a goaltender (540), wins (284), and saves (14,847), and trails only Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek in shutouts, playoff games and playoff wins. He ranks third in save percentage and goals-against average in franchise history.

Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the league’s top goaltender while posting a career-best 2.22 GAA.

Miller also had success on the international stage, being named to three Olympic teams. He won a silver medal while starting for Team USA in Vancouver in 2010.

Miller spent parts of 11 seasons with the Sabres. After Buffalo, he had a brief stop in St. Louis, followed by three years in Vancouver and four in Anaheim.

Miller is also a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Other players with their number retired are Tim Horton (2), Rick Martin (7), Gilbert Perreault (11), Rene Robert (14), Pat LaFontaine (16), Danny Gare (18) and Dominik Hasek (39). Sabres founders Seymour H. Knox III and Northrup R. Knox are also in the rafters, as is broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.