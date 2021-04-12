Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork, 2nd round pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just six months after signing Taylor Hall, the Sabres have shipped him up to Boston ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline.

The Sabres traded Hall along with Curtis Lazar to the Bruins in exchange for forward Anders Bjork and a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Bjork has two goals and three assists for the Bruins this season in 30 games played.

Hall is third on the Sabres in points this season with 19. He came in as a potential goal scorer to play alongside Jack Eichel, but he’s only scored two goals in his lone season with the team.

Lazar had five goals and four assists this season.

It’s the fourth trade the Sabres have made this year. They traded Eric Staal to the Canadiens for a third- and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. They traded goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche for a sixth-round draft pick. They just recently traded Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers for a third-round pick.

