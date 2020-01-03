Sabres trade Scandella to Montreal; acquire Flames’ Frolik

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded veteran defenseman Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens and acquired forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames.

Buffalo received a fourth-round draft pick from Montreal and sent it to the Flames. Trading Scandella allowed Buffalo to free up space under the salary cap while also opening room on its crowded blue line.

The deal cleared the way for the Sabres to add much-needed forward depth in Frolik, who’s production has dropped this season.

Frolik has five goals and five assists in 38 games this year after scoring 15 or more eight times in 12 NHL seasons.