Sabres selling jerseys for Rick, the team dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The highlight of the Buffalo Sabres season so far is Rick, the new team dog – and you can now buy his jersey, just in time for the holidays.

The team released “Rick” jerseys with a paw print on the back, available at the Sabres Store in youth and adult sizes. A link to buy online is not yet available.

We’re told these jerseys are currently sold in human-cut only, but the team has plans to sell Rick jerseys cut for dogs in the future.

Rick is a service dog in training who is housed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. At the end of the season he will be paired up with a veteran on the waiting list for a service dog.

Rick is a nine-month-old Newfoundland rescued by the Niagara County SPCA who was named after legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.