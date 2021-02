Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) carries the puck past New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Two Sabres players have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, postponing Buffalo’s games through Feb. 8 and closing the team’s facility.

The Sabres played the New Jersey Devils twice this weekend, who are dealing with an outbreak of their own. The Devils currently have 14 players on their COVID list.