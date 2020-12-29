Sabres ready to embark on season unlike any other

BUFFALO, NY – JANUARY 30: Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger and players react to the closing moments of their 3-1 loss against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game on January 30, 2020 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The NHL season is starting in January. There will be no fans at KeyBank Center when the Sabres begin play. Instead of a full schedule, they’ll play seven teams eight different times. There AHL won’t be in action when the big league teams start their seasons.

There are so many things that will make this year’s season different. But one thing remains the same.

“The final destination is very clear for all of us that we’re reaching for is the playoffs,” said Sabres head coach Ralph Kreuger on Tuesday.

The Sabres have missed the playoff the last nine seasons. One more bad season would make it an even ten.

“I don’t wake up every day thinking about the past. I don’t think about the nine years,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “I am a Western New York native. I understand the DNA of this community, of this fanbase, of the passion, of what this town can and will be like when we get this team to where it needs to get to. It does drive me, it drives all of us every day.”

Adams said he did a deep dive in the offseason, a post mortem, in the decisions that led to the playoff drought.

It’s a fine balance between building for the future and realizing that fans have been waiting long enough and want to win now.

“The pathway to do that is being outstanding in the steps along the way,” said Krueger. “That’s what we have to concentrate on. As coaches, we can’t get distracted by that big picture in a negative way. It needs to be a positive end result for us. It is for that that we will be doing everything we do on the first of January when we take the ice.”

The Sabres will begin training camp on December 31st for testing and physicals. They’ll have their first practice on January 1st. The team is scheduled to have two scrimmages on January 4th and 9th before their final day of practice on the 13th. The season starts the next day hosting the Capitals.

The team added forward Riley Sheahan to their training camp roster on a professional tryout, bringing their total roster to 33 players. Don’t expect it to change drastically before the season starts.

“I think for the most part what you see right now as we head into training camp is close to where we’ll be as you come out of it,” said Adams.

The Sabres will be bringing in some of their World Junior players after the tournament is over with the hopes of getting them playing time in the January 9th scrimmage. Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn (Canada), JJ Peterka (GER), and Ryan Johnson (USA) are playing in the event.

“What we’d like to do is bring especially Dylan and Jack to camp and see where everybody else is at that time. It’ll be at least a week into camp,” said Krueger.

Making the playoffs will not be easy this year. The Sabres are in arguably the toughest division with the Bruins, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins and Capitals. They’re up for the task.

“We have a challenge in front of us which is great. As an athlete you look at that as an opportunity,” said Adams. “This is an amazing opportunity. We get to wake up every day and compete with the top teams in the league and challenge ourselves. Iron sharpens iron. We’re going to get better through this and I think that’s something to embrace.”

Four teams will make the playoffs from the East Division. It’s a tough task, but Adams and Krueger are ready to face it head-on.