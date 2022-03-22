BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday’s NHL trade deadline came and went, but the Sabres didn’t make any more moves.

The team traded one player Sunday, sending defenseman Robert Hagg to Florida for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, but all the other impending unrestricted free agents such as defenseman Colin Miller, forward Vinnie Hinostroza and goaltender Craig Anderson were retained.

General manager Kevyn Adams said he was in discussions with other teams about using his cap space to help “broker” their deadline deals, but the other teams didn’t reach agreements. In regard to his own players, he had continued development in mind.

“I don’t know how many of you watch practice, but you’ve heard me say before, I do believe practice habits matter,” Adams said. “Vinnie Hinostroza is going all-out, every drill, every rep. It all matters to him. And I think there’s a message that guys like Dylan Cozens get and Peyton Krebs get — and they’re playing on a line together right now — like, ‘wow, ok, this is what you have to do in this league.’ I just think that’s important.

“So he’s absolutely a guy that, I felt, again, going into these past couple days, you can make decisions and move things around, but it’s about these next 19 games and getting the most out of our team and out of our individuals and he helps us do that.”

Practice habits matter to #Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.



The Sabres are sixth in the Atlantic Division, 28 points behind wild card position.