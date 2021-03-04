Sabres lose … again, 5-2 to Islanders

Buffalo Sabres

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson deflects a shot during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Martin scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 in the opener of a three-game series.

Noah Dobson, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York and rookie Ilya Sorokin stopped 16 shots.

The Islanders improved to 5-0-1 in their last six overall and 8-0-2 at the Nassau Coliseum to remain the only team without a regulation loss at home.

Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost five straight.

The Sabres are 2-8-1 since taking a two-week break for a COVID outbreak.

Jonas Johansson finished with a career-high 40 saves in his second start this season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss