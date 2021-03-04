Sabres lose … again, 5-2 to Islanders

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson deflects a shot during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Martin scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 in the opener of a three-game series.

Noah Dobson, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York and rookie Ilya Sorokin stopped 16 shots.

The Islanders improved to 5-0-1 in their last six overall and 8-0-2 at the Nassau Coliseum to remain the only team without a regulation loss at home.

Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost five straight.

The Sabres are 2-8-1 since taking a two-week break for a COVID outbreak.

Jonas Johansson finished with a career-high 40 saves in his second start this season.