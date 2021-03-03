Sabres lose again, 3-2 to Rangers

New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider (20) scores a second-period goal against the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2.

Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had two assists. New York won for the fourth time in six games.

Shesterkin made eight saves in the first period, nine in the second and five in the third to beat the Sabres for the second time and improve to 5-7-1 on the season.

Sam Reinhart and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which has lost four straight and nine of 11.

Carter Hutton finished with 16 saves and fell to 1-6-1.