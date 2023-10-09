BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have signed All-Star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension worth $11 million annually, the team announced Monday.

The richest contract in franchise history starts next season and will make the 23-year-old Dahlin one of the three highest-paid defenseman in the NHL. Buffalo’s alternate captain was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, but is now under contract through 2032.

Dahlin, drafted No. 1 overall by the Sabres in 2018, has tallied 233 points (46 goals, 187 assists) in 355 career games. He was the 12th defenseman in NHL history to tally 200 points before his 23rd birthday.

In his second consecutive All-Star seasons, Dahlin had 73 points, tied for fifth among NHL defensemen, and the third-best output by a Sabres blue-liner in history. He led the Sabres in blocked shots and was second in hits.

On the brink of ending the longest playoff drought in NHL history after 12 seasons, Buffalo begins the season Thursday night at KeyBank Center against the Rangers.