Sabres legend, ‘French Connection’ member René Robert dies at 72

BOSTON, MA – 1970’s: Rene Robert #14 of the Buffalo Sabres skates in game against the Boston Bruins at the Boston Garden. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Buffalo Sabres legend René Robert died on Tuesday at the age of 72, the Buffalo Sabres announced on social media.

The entire Sabres organization and Western New York community are praying for the Robert family and cherishing the memories he created in Buffalo. 💙 pic.twitter.com/R8jFCvTot4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 22, 2021

Robert, alongside Gilbert Perreault and Rick Martin, made up the “French Connection”, the team’s most accomplished line. They helped lead the Sabres to the 1975 Stanley Cup Final.

Robert was acquired by the team in the 1971-72 season and played for the Sabres through 1979. In eight seasons with the team, he scored 222 goals, tallied 330 assists, and had 552 points in 524 games played. In the 1974-75 season, he recorded 100 points, the first time in team history that a player reached that mark in a single season.

The Sabres released a statement, saying in part that Robert “was a tremendous player, teammate, and person and truly loved this organization. His accomplishments on the ice as a member of the French Connection speak for themselves, but his impact in the community continued long past his playing career. Our thoughts are with René’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

A statement from the Sabres organization on the passing of Rene Robert: pic.twitter.com/1cV03LkeIY — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 22, 2021

Team co-owner Terry Pegula also released a statement.

“Kim and I were saddened to hear the devastating news of Rene Robert’s passing. When we first took over as owners, the members of The French Connection were three of the first people to welcome us to the organization. During our time with the team, René has been one of the most active alumni and we’ve grown to know him well over the past 10 years. He was a friend to us and to the entire organization and will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with René’s family during this difficult time,” said Pegula in a statement.

Robert was inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame in 1989 and his number 14 was retired by the Sabres in 1995.