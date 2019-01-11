Sabres’ Jeff Skinner headed to NHL All-Star Game

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be joining his linemate Jack Eichel at this year’s NHL All-Star game.
Skinner is tied for second in goals in the NHL with John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs with 29 goals. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals leads in goals with 32.
From @JeffSkinner to you, Sabres fans! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/a29CZlUfgn— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 11, 2019
The Sabres traded with the Carolina Hurricanes for Skinner before this season. The Sabres traded forward Cliff Pu, a second round draft pick this year and a third and sixth round pick in 2020.
Skinner is second in scoring on the Sabres with 42 points, behind Captain Jack Eichel’s 49 points.
This will be Skinner’s second trip to the All-Star game, he player in the 2011 game while a rookie with the Hurricanes.
This year’s all-star game is Saturday, January 26th at 8pm in San Jose.