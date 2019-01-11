Sabres’ Jeff Skinner headed to NHL All-Star Game

BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 16: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period of the game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on December 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sabres defeat the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be joining his linemate Jack Eichel at this year’s NHL All-Star game.

Skinner is tied for second in goals in the NHL with John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs with 29 goals. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals leads in goals with 32.

The Sabres traded with the Carolina Hurricanes for Skinner before this season. The Sabres traded forward Cliff Pu, a second round draft pick this year and a third and sixth round pick in 2020.

Skinner is second in scoring on the Sabres with 42 points, behind Captain Jack Eichel’s 49 points.

This will be Skinner’s second trip to the All-Star game, he player in the 2011 game while a rookie with the Hurricanes.

This year’s all-star game is Saturday, January 26th at 8pm in San Jose.