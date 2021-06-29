Sabres hire Don Granato as new head coach

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 27: Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on March 27, 2021, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Sabres have removed the interim tag from Don Granato and officially named him the franchise’s 20th head coach.

Granato became the interim head coach after the team fired Ralph Krueger, who guided the Sabres to another disappointing season and a 6-18-4 record.

The team showed improvement under Granato, specifically the team’s younger players, despite only fielding a 9-16-3 record. Granato’s tenure started with a 0-5-1 stretch.

Granato first joined the organization as an assistant coach prior to the 2019-20 season.

The Sabres have not made the playoffs since 2010-11 and are currently dealing with a disgruntled super star in Jack Eichel. Eichel and the team disagree on how his neck injury should be handled and appear to be heading for a divorce this offseason with trade rumors heating up as the draft approaches. The Sabres own the top pick in this year’s draft.