Sabres have two more games postponed

BUFFALO, NY – NOVEMBER 16: Rasmus Dahlin #26 of the Buffalo Sabres skates the puck during the first period of play at KeyBank Center on November 16, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Nicholas T. LoVerde/Getty Images)

The Covid outbreak among the Buffalo Sabres pushed their season even further back on Monday.

The NHL announced Monday afternoon that two more Sabres games would be postponed. Buffalo will not play February 11th or 13th as was scheduled and hoped. The next scheduled game will now be Monday, February 15th at home against the Islanders. If the schedule remains unchanged, it will be the start of a stretch where Buffalo plays nine games in 14 days.

New Jersey and Minnesota also had games postponed by the league on Monday. Both are also experiencing Covid outbreaks and both also had contests on the 11th and 13th called off for now. The Devils had an additional game postponed that was scheduled for the 15th at home against Boston.

Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittlestadt were the latest players added to the continually growing list of Sabres on the NHL’s Covid list. The two new additions over the last 24 hours bring the total to nine players. Head coach Ralph Krueger also tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

The Sabres have now lost six games to Covid postponements and will go at least two weeks without playing a game. The team is hoping to be cleared for a practice on Tuesday.

In addition, both linesmen who worked the two Sabres-Devils games last weekend have entered the league’s Covid protocol. The Devils currently have 19 players on the Covid list.