Sabres Fall To Blackhawks 4-1

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) scores a goal on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

One game after captain Jack Eichel posted four goals, the Sabres were unable to generate a lot of offense, as they fell to Chicago 4-1 Sunday evening.

After a strong start to the first period. Buffalo found themselves trailing 1-0 when Blackhawks third overall pick Kirby Dach beat Carter Hutton with a backhander.

Dach would score his second of the night midway through the second period when he slipped behind Jack Eichel, to double Chicago’s lead.

Patrick Kane would put Chicago up 3-0 in the opening minutes of the third period, after the puck came loose in a scrum in the face-off circle. With the goal, the forward extended his point streak to nine games.

Jonathan Toews would score the Blackhawks fourth goal of the night just before the nine minute mark of the third period.

Eichel gave buffalo a bit of a boost less than a minute later, when he forced a turnover and beat Corey Crawford top shelf. However, it would be too little too late, and Buffalo would see their two game points streak snapped.

Carter Hutton finished the night with 23 saves. The Sabres return home for a match-up with Minnesota Tuesday, November 19th.