                                                 
January 24 2021 06:40 pm

Sabres fall as Flyers’ Elliott stops 40

Buffalo Sabres

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott watches the shot from Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Ellliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie’s legs.

Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny’s stick in Buffalo’s zone.

