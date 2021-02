Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored two goals to lead the New Jersey Devils over the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

Coming off a shootout loss the day earlier, the Devils bounced back to finish up the back-to-back set in Buffalo.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils. Rasmus

Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who had a 3-0-2 streak snapped.