Sabres fall 3-2 at home vs. Rangers in overtime

Buffalo Sabres forward Riley Sheahan (15) and New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) vie for position in front of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere scored his first career goal 2:47 into overtime to clinch the New York Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and set up Ryan Strome’s game-opening goal and the Rangers snapped an 0-3-1 skid to win for just the second time this season.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots for his first win since taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lunqvist’s offseason departure.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist and Jack Eichel also scored for Buffalo which dropped to 3-3-2. Linus Ullmark finished with 36 saves.