BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres drafted forward Zach Benson with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.

The 18-year-old Benson tallied 98 points in 60 games playing for Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League this past season, on a line with Matt Savoie, the Sabres’ first-round pick in 2022. He was coached by former Sabres player James Patrick with the WHL club moving to Wentachee, Washington this coming season.

Ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the sixth North American skater in his draft class, Benson is a swift, skilled, playmaker at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. With experience playing center and left wing in junior hockey, he’s similar to Savoie and other recent first-round picks made by Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 28: Zach Benson arrives for the first round of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Their roster is looking pretty dangerous,” Benson told reporters in Nashville. “So to be a part of that plan and where they are heading, I’m super pumped.”

Benson also has Winnipeg junior ties to Sabres forward Peyton Krebs, who shared the “super pumped” sentiment in a video message shared on the team’s social media channels.

Most analysts ranked Benson as a top 10 prospect in this draft class. He was No. 9 on the list compiled by TSN’s Bob McKenzie. This was Buffalo’s first time picking outside of the top 10 since 2012, a year into the team’s postseason drought that has reached an NHL record 12 seasons and is tied for the longest active streak of non-playoff seasons in North American professional sports.

Benson, who turned 18 in May, was born in Chilliwack, British Columbia, in a family of traveling carnival operators. He was an alternate captain for Canada’s gold medalist team at the 2022 Hilinka Gretzky Cup, recording seven points in five games.

Zach Benson participates in the horizontal jump during the NHL hockey combine, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Sabres have seven picks in the remaining draft rounds on Thursday, including two in the second round. The No. 39 overall selection was acquired from Philadelphia in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen at the 2021 draft. Buffalo also holds the 45th selection.

Benson follows six other No. 13 overall selections in Sabres draft history:

2009: Zack Kassian, F, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

2005: Marek Zagrapan, F, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

2004: Drew Stafford, F, University of North Dakota (NCAA)

1991: Philippe Boucher, D, Granby Bisons (QMJHL)

1988: Joel Savage, F, Victoria Cougars (WHL)

1978: Larry Playfair, D, Portland Winter Hawks (WCHL)