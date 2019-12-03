Sabres defeat Devils in offensive onslaught

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres handily defeated the New Jersey 7-1, and extended their points streak to four straight games Monday night.

The Sabres offense jumped out to a quick start as Jack Eichel tallied his 17th goal of the season, and extended his point streak to 10 straight games. A few seconds after the Sabres power play expired, Eichel’s shot trickled through the legs of Louis Domingue.

Jeff Skinner doubled Buffalo’s lead just over two minutes later when he forced a steal and sniped a wrist shot past Domingue. The goal was Skinner’s 11th of the season, and his third in the last six games.

Skinner would add to his point total on the night with an assist as Conor Sheary buried a rebound to give the Blue and Gold a 3-0 lead in the first 7:00 of the game.

Late in the period, Sheary scored his second of the night when his initial shot was ricocheted up in the air by Domingue, and fell behind the goaltender into the back of the net.

The onslaught of goal scoring continued for Buffalo in the first period when Rasmus Asplund scored his first career NHL goal with :58 seconds remaining in the period. It was the first five goal 1st period for Buffalo since October 21, 2009 against the Florida Panthers.

Victor Olofsson kept the scoring rolling for Buffalo in the second period, with a shot that took almost everyone in KeyBank center a few seconds to realize it actually went in.

Nico Hischier put the Devils on the board, and cut the Sabres lead to 5 midway through the second period on the power play.

However, the Sabres responded with their first power play goal in six games when Henri Jokiharju sniped a one timer past Mackenzie Blackwood to put Buffalo up 7-1.

Linus Ullmark recorded 43 saves on the night. Buffalo kicks off a three game west coast road trip Thursday, December 5th against Calgary.