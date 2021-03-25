Sabres coaches in COVID protocol, GM Kevyn Adams will be head coach Thursday

OTTAWA, CANADA – FEBRUARY 05: Assistant coach Kevyn Adams of the Buffalo Sabres talks with player Thomas Vanek #26 of the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Place on February 5, 2013 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams will serve as the team’s head coach on Thursday night after interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant head coach Matt Ellis were forced to self-isolate in accordance with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Two hours before the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sabres announced that Granato and Ellis were both unavailable to coach.

A statement from the Buffalo Sabres: pic.twitter.com/CaTjIjbHS6 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 25, 2021

Thursday’s game would have been Granato’s fourth game as interim head coach after Ralph Krueger was fired. The Sabres are currently on a 15-game losing streak, the longest franchise history. The NHL record for most games in a row without a win is 18.

Adams served as an assistant coach for the Sabres for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. He moved into an administration role before being named the team’s general manager in June 2020.