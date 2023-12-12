BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It appears Rob Ray is still as tough as he was when he played.

Ray, the former enforcer who is now the ice-level reporter for Sabres broadcasts on MSG Network, was hit in the face by an errant puck during the third period of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center.

One would think that would knock a broadcaster out for a while, but not Ray. He wiped the blood off of his face with a towel, covered the cut with a bandage and kept calling the game.

“All good down here,” Ray said when he returned to the broadcast a few minutes later.

“I’m just trying to clean my glasses up a little bit so I can put them on and see through them again,” Ray said. “Good to go. A normal guy would have been carried out of here.”

Ray did acknowledge that he’d probably need stitches, though.

Ray joined the Sabres broadcasting team in 2012 after playing for the team from 1989-2002. The tough guy nature shouldn’t be a surprise as his 3,189 penalty minutes with Buffalo leads the team all-time. His 3,207 career penalty minutes ranks sixth on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Sabres beat the Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Monday night, 5-2.