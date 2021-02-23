Sabres beat slumping Devils 4-1 as Ullmark makes 41 saves

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) gloves the puck as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored his sixth power-play goal, Linus Ullmark was magnificent in making 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 4-1.

Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens broke the game open early in the third period with goals in a 1:34 span that send the Devils to their third straight loss.

Cody Eakin scored an empty-net goal with less than a second to play.

The win was the Sabres’ second over the Devils in three days and only their second in the last seven games.

They lost to the Islanders on Monday night.