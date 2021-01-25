Sabres beat Capitals, Linus Ullmark perfect in shootout

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) reacts after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Washington. The Sabres won 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 for just their second victory in six games this season.

Ullmark picked up his first win of the season six days after learning of the death of his father at age 63.

It was Ullmark’s second consecutive start after taking some time away from playing hockey.

Colin Miller, Victor Olfosson and Eric Staal each scored on the power play for Buffalo. Vitek Vanecek made a career-best 45 saves for Washington.