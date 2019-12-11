Sabres beat Blues 5-2 on home ice thanks to 3-1 advantage in 3rd

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe (19) and St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev (49) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Sabres (15-11-6) outscored the St. Louis Blues (18-8-6) 3-1 in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory at the KeyBank Center Tuesday night.

Troy Brouwer (1) scored a goal for the Blues late in the first, but Sam Reinhart (12) kicked off the scoring for the Sabres in the first on a goal assisted by Victor Olofsson and Brandon Montour. It was tied1-1 after the first period.

Johan Larsson (4) scored a goal in the second period, assisted by Zach Bogosian and Jimmy Vesey. It was the only goal in the period and Buffalo carried a 2-1 leading heading into the 3rd.

Sabres Cabtain Jack Eichel (19) scored two goals in the 3rd period, with assists by Olofsson, and Reinhart one on score, and Zemgus Girgensons on the other.

Girgensons (5) also pitched in a third period goal, assisted by Henri Jokiharju and Larsson.

Alex Pietrangelo (7) put in a third period goal for the Blues, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback.

Sabres outshot the Blues (33-30), and goalie Linus Ullmark saved 28 of 30 shots against.

Buffalo’s next game will be Thursday on home ice vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.