Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) scores a goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4.

Roslovic and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov each scored their first two goals of the season for Columbus.

Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.

Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored within the first 55 seconds of the second, a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period.

