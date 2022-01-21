Robertson, Seguin rally Stars to 5-4 win over Sabres

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each scored twice, including consecutive goals late in the third period, to lift the Dallas Stars over the Buffalo Sabres 5-4.

Seguin tied it with 7:37 left on a power play, then set up Robertson’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining, also on a power play.

Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist, John Klingberg had three assists and Braden Holtby made 20 saves as the Stars opened a four-game trip by ending a streak of seven losses on the road.

Dallas also snapped a three-game skid overall.