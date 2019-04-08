Report: Sabres closing in on Todd McLellan as next head coach

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 12: Head coach Todd McLellan of Edmonton Oilers watches from the bench during the first period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 12, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Less than 24 hours after firing Phil Housley, it appears that Todd McLellan is the front runner to land behind the bench and lead the Sabres next season.

According to The Athetlic’s Eric Duhatschek the Sabres are closing in on McLellan to be the next head coach.

McLellan was fired from his post in Edmonton following a 9-10-1 start to this season. He had been the coach of the Oilers since 2015. Prior to his stint in Edmonton, the 51-year-old was the bench boss in San Jose for seven seasons.

He advanced to the postseason in seven of his 10 years as a head coach and has a 37-38 playoff record.

McLellan is one of the top coaching candidates available on the market, and is also rumored to be in the mix for the opening with the Los Angeles Kings.